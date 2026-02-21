Barings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Barings LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,103 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Peak Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,262 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,657,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,285,000 after buying an additional 1,103,629 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 119.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,027,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,322 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 303.3% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,015,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,495,000 after acquiring an additional 763,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,646,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,206,000 after acquiring an additional 589,365 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $204.09 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $205.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.57. The company has a market cap of $84.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

