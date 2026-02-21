Barings LLC Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Ferrari N.V. $RACE

Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 93.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its position in Ferrari by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in Ferrari by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 7.6% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $366.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $360.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.99. Ferrari N.V. has a 52 week low of $328.00 and a 52 week high of $519.10.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be issued a $3.615 dividend. This is a boost from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $3.13. This represents a yield of 99.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RACE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ferrari to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ferrari from $563.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 9th. Evercore decreased their price objective on Ferrari from $580.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Ferrari from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.52.

Positive Sentiment: Board increased the annual cash distribution, proposing/declaring an annual dividend of €3.615 per share (payable May 5; ex?div Apr 21), a double?digit raise vs. the prior payout — supports income?oriented investors and signals management confidence. Board Proposes Higher Dividend

Board increased the annual cash distribution, proposing/declaring an annual dividend of €3.615 per share (payable May 5; ex?div Apr 21), a double?digit raise vs. the prior payout — supports income?oriented investors and signals management confidence. Positive Sentiment: Pre?season F1 testing in Bahrain put Ferrari near the front — Charles Leclerc posted top times on the final day, boosting expectations for on?track competitiveness and the halo marketing effect. Leclerc Leads Bahrain Test

Pre?season F1 testing in Bahrain put Ferrari near the front — Charles Leclerc posted top times on the final day, boosting expectations for on?track competitiveness and the halo marketing effect. Positive Sentiment: Ferrari’s new aerodynamic concept (a “trick” rear wing) drew strong media and commentator attention, increasing optimism about performance gains that can lift the brand and merchandising. Ferrari Debuts Trick Rear Wing

Ferrari’s new aerodynamic concept (a “trick” rear wing) drew strong media and commentator attention, increasing optimism about performance gains that can lift the brand and merchandising. Positive Sentiment: Sell?side support: Evercore ISI reiterated a bullish view on Ferrari, which can underwrite near?term investor confidence. Evercore ISI Bullish on Ferrari

Sell?side support: Evercore ISI reiterated a bullish view on Ferrari, which can underwrite near?term investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate reporting: Ferrari published its 2025 Annual Report and filed its Form 20?F, including sustainability disclosures — good for transparency but not an immediate earnings catalyst. 2025 Annual Report Filed

Corporate reporting: Ferrari published its 2025 Annual Report and filed its Form 20?F, including sustainability disclosures — good for transparency but not an immediate earnings catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Operational note: Ferrari decided not to appoint a temporary race engineer for Lewis Hamilton — a team personnel choice that appears non?material but worth watching for communication/consistency on race weekends. No Temp Race Engineer for Hamilton

Operational note: Ferrari decided not to appoint a temporary race engineer for Lewis Hamilton — a team personnel choice that appears non?material but worth watching for communication/consistency on race weekends. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and technical headwinds: RACE trades at a premium (P/E ~36) and remains below its 200?day moving average (~$409), which may limit upside until fundamentals or momentum improve.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) is an Italian luxury sports car manufacturer best known for designing, engineering and selling high-performance automobiles under the Ferrari marque. The company’s core business centers on the development and manufacture of premium sports cars and limited-series models, complemented by personalization and bespoke engineering services for high-net-worth clients. Ferrari also generates revenue from brand licensing, the sale of spare parts and accessories, aftersales services, and curated client experiences such as driving programs and factory visits.

Founded from the automotive activities of Enzo Ferrari, the first cars bearing the Ferrari name emerged in the late 1940s; the brand has since built a reputation for performance, craftsmanship and exclusivity.

