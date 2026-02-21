Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCLT Shares Purchased by Barings LLC

Barings LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,084 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 209,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,443,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 46,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globe Life Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 48.5% in the third quarter. Globe Life Inc. now owns 704,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,704,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCLT opened at $77.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.85. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $79.28.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.3456 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 10+ Year Corporate Index (the Index). This index includes the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility and financial companies, with maturities greater than 10 years.

