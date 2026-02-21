Sen. John Boozman Purchases Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). In a filing disclosed on February 15th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in DexCom stock on January 26th.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 1/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) on 1/23/2026.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $73.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.35. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $54.11 and a one year high of $91.87. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The medical device company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DexCom had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 17.94%.The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in DexCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 4,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 392 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Argus decreased their price objective on DexCom from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.18.

About Senator Boozman

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company’s offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

