Rep. Byron Donalds Sells The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares

Representative Byron Donalds (R-Florida) recently sold shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD). In a filing disclosed on February 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Trade Desk stock on January 8th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORAN WEALTH IRA” account.

Representative Byron Donalds also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) on 1/8/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) on 1/8/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 12/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) on 12/4/2025.

Trade Desk Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.63. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $91.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trade Desk declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Trade Desk by 271.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,354,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,781,723,000 after purchasing an additional 26,559,005 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 27.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,875,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,787,486,000 after acquiring an additional 12,321,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $197,550,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 1,041.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,710,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,314,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,975 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Cannonball Research raised shares of Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Trade Desk

About Representative Donalds

Byron Donalds (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Donalds (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Byron Donalds was born in Brooklyn, New York, and lives in Naples, Florida. Donalds earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and marketing from Florida State University in 2002. His career experience includes working as a commercial credit officer in banking and as a portfolio manager in financial services.

About Trade Desk

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real?time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad?tech provider.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.