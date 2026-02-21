72,659 Shares in BBB Foods Inc. $TBBB Acquired by Barings LLC

Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 72,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in BBB Foods in the third quarter worth $317,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of BBB Foods by 26.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in BBB Foods by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 194,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after buying an additional 107,622 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BBB Foods by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BBB Foods by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of BBB Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BBB Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BBB Foods in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised BBB Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on BBB Foods from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

BBB Foods Stock Performance

TBBB stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. BBB Foods Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $40.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.83 and a beta of -0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day moving average is $30.26.

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.23). BBB Foods had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 2.61%.The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that BBB Foods Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About BBB Foods

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products. It serves low-to-middle income households through online channels.

