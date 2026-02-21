Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,223.28 and traded as high as GBX 1,422. Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 1,420, with a volume of 1,143,535 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 1,600 to GBX 1,700 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,670 target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 1,400 to GBX 1,670 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 1,200 to GBX 1,280 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Babcock International Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,338 to GBX 1,554 in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,574.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,372.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,223.28. The stock has a market cap of £7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 28.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Babcock International Group had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 44.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Babcock International Group PLC will post 41.4298019 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation. It designs, procures, operates, and manages critical utility and process equipment; offers asset management, defense and maritime training, information and intelligence, equipment and system, and facilities and infrastructure services, as well as naval platforms; and designs, manufactures, and provides through-life support for mechanical and electrical systems and equipment.

