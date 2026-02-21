Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) CFO Sells $994,894.34 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) CFO Elizabeth Coddington sold 238,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $994,894.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 346,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,516.30. This represents a 40.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $4.41 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.92, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.41.
Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $656.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.04 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Argus lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.42.
Peloton Interactive, Inc operates a digital fitness platform that combines connected exercise equipment with live and on-demand workout classes. The company’s core products include stationary bikes (Peloton Bike and Bike+), treadmills (Peloton Tread and Tread+), and the Peloton Row. Each device integrates a touchscreen display that streams instructor-led cycling, running, strength, yoga, meditation and other fitness classes. Peloton generates recurring revenue through subscription plans, which grant users access to its growing library of workouts, performance tracking tools and community features.
Founded in 2012 by John Foley and headquartered in New York City, Peloton set out to deliver an immersive home-fitness experience by blending hardware, software and content.
