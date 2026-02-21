Ken Hohenstein Sells 60,000 Shares of OneStream (NASDAQ:OS) Stock

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2026

OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSGet Free Report) CRO Ken Hohenstein sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $1,407,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 990,961 shares in the company, valued at $23,247,945.06. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ken Hohenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, January 16th, Ken Hohenstein sold 120,000 shares of OneStream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $2,835,600.00.
  • On Tuesday, December 16th, Ken Hohenstein sold 40,000 shares of OneStream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $688,400.00.

OneStream Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of OS opened at $23.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.94 and a beta of 2.05. OneStream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $29.66.

Institutional Trading of OneStream

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneStream by 68.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in OneStream during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in OneStream by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in OneStream in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of OneStream during the second quarter worth $58,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OS shares. Robert W. Baird set a $24.00 price target on shares of OneStream in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Capital One Financial set a $24.00 target price on shares of OneStream in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Truist Financial set a $24.00 price target on shares of OneStream in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen cut shares of OneStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $24.00 price objective on OneStream in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OneStream

About OneStream

(Get Free Report)

OneStream Software, Inc (NASDAQ: OS) is a software company specializing in unified Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solutions. The company’s flagship OneStream XF platform consolidates financial data, budgeting and forecasting, reporting and analytics into a single, extensible cloud solution. By replacing legacy CPM applications and manual, spreadsheet-driven processes, OneStream enables organizations to streamline financial close, improve data accuracy and accelerate decision-making across the finance function.

Built on a single codebase, the OneStream XF platform offers a marketplace of prebuilt financial applications and reporting templates that can be deployed on demand.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for OneStream (NASDAQ:OS)

Receive News & Ratings for OneStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.