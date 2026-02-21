Ken Hohenstein Sells 60,000 Shares of OneStream (NASDAQ:OS) Stock

OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) CRO Ken Hohenstein sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $1,407,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 990,961 shares in the company, valued at $23,247,945.06. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Ken Hohenstein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 16th, Ken Hohenstein sold 120,000 shares of OneStream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $2,835,600.00.
- On Tuesday, December 16th, Ken Hohenstein sold 40,000 shares of OneStream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $688,400.00.
OneStream Stock Down 0.5%
Shares of OS opened at $23.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.94 and a beta of 2.05. OneStream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $29.66.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OS shares. Robert W. Baird set a $24.00 price target on shares of OneStream in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Capital One Financial set a $24.00 target price on shares of OneStream in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Truist Financial set a $24.00 price target on shares of OneStream in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen cut shares of OneStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $24.00 price objective on OneStream in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.
OneStream Software, Inc (NASDAQ: OS) is a software company specializing in unified Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solutions. The company’s flagship OneStream XF platform consolidates financial data, budgeting and forecasting, reporting and analytics into a single, extensible cloud solution. By replacing legacy CPM applications and manual, spreadsheet-driven processes, OneStream enables organizations to streamline financial close, improve data accuracy and accelerate decision-making across the finance function.
Built on a single codebase, the OneStream XF platform offers a marketplace of prebuilt financial applications and reporting templates that can be deployed on demand.
