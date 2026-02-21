Kiran Kumar Choudary Sells 20,000 Shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 20,000 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $1,083,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 474,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,728,529.03. This represents a 4.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kiran Kumar Choudary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 16th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 20,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $1,353,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $266,700.00.

On Monday, December 22nd, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $277,375.00.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 6,779 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $516,424.22.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $320,110.00.

Rubrik Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RBRK opened at $50.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.20 and a 200 day moving average of $75.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 0.31. Rubrik, Inc. has a one year low of $47.35 and a one year high of $103.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $350.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.19 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Rubrik has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.200–0.160 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at -0.120–0.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBRK has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Rubrik from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Rubrik from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Rubrik from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Rubrik from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Rubrik by 12.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Rubrik by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Rubrik by 24.3% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Rubrik by 5.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company’s platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

Featured Articles

