Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Issues Earnings Results

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.67% and a net margin of 7.93%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Avery Dennison updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 2.400-2.46 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AVY traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.66. The stock had a trading volume of 226,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,536. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $156.23 and a 1 year high of $193.15.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $213.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Argus set a $200.00 price target on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVY. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 164.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth $241,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison’s offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

