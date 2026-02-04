IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.150-8.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.5 billion. IDEX also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.730-1.780 EPS.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of IEX traded up $7.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.50. IDEX has a one year low of $153.36 and a one year high of $209.55.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.06. IDEX had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $899.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. IDEX has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.780 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEX will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $210.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.29.

View Our Latest Report on IDEX

Key IDEX News

Here are the key news stories impacting IDEX this week:

Positive Sentiment: IDEX beat both top?line and bottom?line estimates for Q4 — $2.10 EPS vs. consensus ~ $2.04 and revenue of $899.1M (up ~4.2% YoY) with healthy margins and ROE — signaling continued operational strength. Article Title

IDEX beat both top?line and bottom?line estimates for Q4 — $2.10 EPS vs. consensus ~ $2.04 and revenue of $899.1M (up ~4.2% YoY) with healthy margins and ROE — signaling continued operational strength. Positive Sentiment: Management released a slide deck and press release alongside results, providing detail on drivers behind the beat (useful for investors assessing sustainability of growth). Press Release / Slides

Management released a slide deck and press release alongside results, providing detail on drivers behind the beat (useful for investors assessing sustainability of growth). Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and outlets are processing the quarter and guidance; some coverage highlights the company’s strong business fundamentals but flags valuation as a consideration. Article Title

Analysts and outlets are processing the quarter and guidance; some coverage highlights the company’s strong business fundamentals but flags valuation as a consideration. Negative Sentiment: IDEX set Q1 FY26 EPS guidance at $1.73–1.78 (consensus ~ $1.84) and FY26 EPS at $8.15–8.35 (consensus ~ $8.31) — ranges that are modestly below analysts’ expectations and could cap near?term upside. Article Title

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IDEX by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,466,000 after acquiring an additional 54,990 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 16.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,809,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,561,000 after buying an additional 250,447 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in IDEX by 18.7% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 1,517,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,751,000 after purchasing an additional 239,215 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in IDEX by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 620,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,935,000 after buying an additional 17,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.4% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 510,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,070,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IDEX

(Get Free Report)

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company’s core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.