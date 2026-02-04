GSK (NYSE:GSK) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.900-5.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $44.8 billion-$45.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $44.4 billion. GSK also updated its FY 2031 guidance to EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, January 16th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays downgraded GSK from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Cfra set a $53.00 target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $44.13.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,943,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.46. GSK has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $57.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.54.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Gsk purchased 1,470,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,930,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,245,691 shares in the company, valued at $346,668,129. This trade represents a 8.76% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — GSK reported Q4 EPS above consensus and revenue well ahead of estimates, driven by strong demand in Specialty Medicines (HIV, oncology, immunology). This underpins the share move and improves near-term earnings visibility. Read More.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GSK in the second quarter valued at $303,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in GSK by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in GSK by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $528,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK (GlaxoSmithKline plc) is a London-headquartered, multinational pharmaceutical and healthcare company formed through the 2000 merger of Glaxo Wellcome and SmithKline Beecham. The company is dual-listed and operates globally, developing, manufacturing and commercializing prescription medicines, vaccines and specialty treatments. Over its history GSK has evolved through portfolio reshaping and strategic transactions to focus on science-led pharmaceuticals and vaccines.

GSK’s core activities include research and development of therapies and vaccines across a range of therapeutic areas, commercial manufacturing, and global marketing.

