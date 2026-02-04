Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. DZ Bank raised Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.17.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,916,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,650,089. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $51.20 and a 52-week high of $71.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.53. The company has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.38.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 9.38%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 148,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. now owns 69,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Income Insurance Ltd acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 273,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,734,000 after acquiring an additional 13,247 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Mondelez International

Here are the key news stories impacting Mondelez International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus on both revenue and EPS — revenue of $10.50B (+9.3% y/y) and EPS of $0.72 versus $0.70 expected, showing demand resilience. Read More.

Q4 results beat consensus on both revenue and EPS — revenue of $10.50B (+9.3% y/y) and EPS of $0.72 versus $0.70 expected, showing demand resilience. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Buy rating and only trimmed its price target slightly (from $70 to $68), signaling analyst confidence that shares still have upside relative to current levels. Read More.

Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Buy rating and only trimmed its price target slightly (from $70 to $68), signaling analyst confidence that shares still have upside relative to current levels. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company published its Q4 earnings call transcript and presentation — useful for details on cost dynamics, pricing actions and category trends. Read More. Read More.

Company published its Q4 earnings call transcript and presentation — useful for details on cost dynamics, pricing actions and category trends. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst writeups provide metric-level context (margins, ROE) and compare the quarter to expectations — helpful for modeling but not new headline news. Read More.

Analyst writeups provide metric-level context (margins, ROE) and compare the quarter to expectations — helpful for modeling but not new headline news. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Brand marketing push: RITZ launched a Big Game ad campaign (branding/volume play; longer?term support for snack sales). Read More.

Brand marketing push: RITZ launched a Big Game ad campaign (branding/volume play; longer?term support for snack sales). Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces mention Mondelez among high?yield or defensive names — broad investor interest but not company?specific catalyst. Read More.

Coverage pieces mention Mondelez among high?yield or defensive names — broad investor interest but not company?specific catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Management cut FY?2026 EPS guidance to $2.920–$3.070, below the consensus (~$3.13), creating downward pressure on expectations for full?year earnings. Read More.

Management cut FY?2026 EPS guidance to $2.920–$3.070, below the consensus (~$3.13), creating downward pressure on expectations for full?year earnings. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Outlook and commentary indicate annual revenue and profit forecasts came in below Wall Street as consumers trade down from premium chocolate and biscuits — a signal of demand softness in some categories. Read More.

Outlook and commentary indicate annual revenue and profit forecasts came in below Wall Street as consumers trade down from premium chocolate and biscuits — a signal of demand softness in some categories. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly profit declined year?over?year and was hit by elevated cocoa costs, which compress margins until commodity pressures ease. Read More.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e?commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.