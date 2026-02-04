Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 24.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.16.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 37.9%

ENPH traded up $14.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.40. The stock had a trading volume of 27,213,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,467,400. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $70.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $343.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.45 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 12.93%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.69 per share, for a total transaction of $153,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,635,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,197,546.08. This represents a 0.31% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 150,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,733,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,499,651.48. This trade represents a 7.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 28.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,743,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,153 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 264.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,477,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,602 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,946,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,322.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 876,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,772,000 after buying an additional 840,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 95.3% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,647,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,319,000 after acquiring an additional 803,945 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Enphase Energy this week:

Q4 beat and raised Q1 revenue guide — ENPH reported Q4 EPS of $0.71 (above estimates) and revenue of $343.3M (slightly above consensus); management gave Q1 revenue guidance $270M–$300M vs. consensus ~$262M, which traders read as constructive near-term guidance. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — TD Cowen raised its price target (to $40) and BMO set a $41 target while maintaining hold calls, reducing near-term sell-side uncertainty and giving buyers cover. Finviz (TD Cowen note) TipRanks (BMO note)

Analyst support — TD Cowen raised its price target (to $40) and BMO set a $41 target while maintaining hold calls, reducing near-term sell-side uncertainty and giving buyers cover. Positive Sentiment: Sector tailwind — Chinese PV names rallied on reports of SpaceX/Tesla staff visiting suppliers, lifting solar sentiment and helping Enphase as part of the solar/clean-energy group. CNBC

Sector tailwind — Chinese PV names rallied on reports of SpaceX/Tesla staff visiting suppliers, lifting solar sentiment and helping Enphase as part of the solar/clean-energy group. Neutral Sentiment: Longer-term product opportunity — Enphase continues to promote its bidirectional EV-charging platform and targets volume production in Q4 2026; this is a potential driver but farther out. Business Insider

Longer-term product opportunity — Enphase continues to promote its bidirectional EV-charging platform and targets volume production in Q4 2026; this is a potential driver but farther out. Negative Sentiment: Layoffs / cost cuts — Enphase announced cuts of roughly 160+ employees (~6% of workforce), signaling cost actions amid demand weakness; investors may view this as needed restructuring but also evidence of pressure. SolarPowerWorld PV Magazine

Layoffs / cost cuts — Enphase announced cuts of roughly 160+ employees (~6% of workforce), signaling cost actions amid demand weakness; investors may view this as needed restructuring but also evidence of pressure. Negative Sentiment: Revenue contraction — While Enphase beat estimates, quarterly revenue was down ~10% year-over-year and EPS declined vs. last year, leaving structural headwinds that some analysts highlight as reasons for cautious ratings. Zacks

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company that specializes in solar microinverters, energy storage systems and energy management software. Its core business centers on converting direct current (DC) power generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) power suitable for use in residential and commercial applications. By integrating hardware and software solutions, Enphase Energy aims to improve solar energy yield, enhance system reliability and provide real-time monitoring capabilities to its customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes its IQ Series microinverters, which attach to individual solar panels to optimize performance at the module level and reduce the impact of shading or system failures.

