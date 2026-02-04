Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Raised to $370.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $370.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Eaton in a report on Sunday, January 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $413.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eaton from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $440.00 to $406.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.80.

Eaton stock traded up $5.19 on Wednesday, hitting $367.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,022. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $333.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.51. Eaton has a one year low of $231.85 and a one year high of $399.56. The firm has a market cap of $142.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.33. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Eaton has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eaton news, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $339.89 per share, for a total transaction of $67,978.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,956. This represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $97,989,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 438.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,217,000 after purchasing an additional 297,166 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 93.4% during the second quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 106,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,483,000 after purchasing an additional 51,255 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in Eaton by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,256,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,444,000 after buying an additional 40,792 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,276,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton (NYSE: ETN) is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company’s offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

