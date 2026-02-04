JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for ATI (NYSE:ATI) Stock

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ATI in a report on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of ATI from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of ATI in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna set a $155.00 price objective on ATI in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of ATI in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ATI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

NYSE:ATI traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.36. 767,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.08. ATI has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. ATI had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. ATI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.270 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ATI will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 2,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.26, for a total transaction of $242,289.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 21,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,013.24. The trade was a 10.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 10,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $1,031,850.96. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 98,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,622,582.80. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,087 shares of company stock valued at $15,131,989. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ATI in the third quarter worth about $3,664,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in ATI by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 39,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 8,532 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in ATI by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 532,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,005,000 after acquiring an additional 93,620 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in ATI by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 491,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,007,000 after acquiring an additional 43,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ATI during the third quarter worth approximately $481,000.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on adjusted EPS and margins — ATI reported $0.93 adjusted EPS vs. $0.89 consensus, with adjusted EBITDA and net margin improvements that point to healthier profitability. PR Newswire: ATI Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Results

Q4 beat on adjusted EPS and margins — ATI reported $0.93 adjusted EPS vs. $0.89 consensus, with adjusted EBITDA and net margin improvements that point to healthier profitability. Positive Sentiment: FY?2026 guidance raised above consensus — ATI guided to $3.99–$4.27 adjusted EPS for FY?2026 (consensus ~$3.91), a constructive outlook that supports upside to estimates. PR Newswire: Guidance

FY?2026 guidance raised above consensus — ATI guided to $3.99–$4.27 adjusted EPS for FY?2026 (consensus ~$3.91), a constructive outlook that supports upside to estimates. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade / price-target lift — BTIG raised its price target to $165 (from $120) and maintained a Buy rating, highlighting a ~29% implied upside from the prior reference price and helping drive buying interest. The Fly: BTIG price-target raise

Analyst upgrade / price-target lift — BTIG raised its price target to $165 (from $120) and maintained a Buy rating, highlighting a ~29% implied upside from the prior reference price and helping drive buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 guidance roughly in line — ATI gave Q1 2026 EPS guidance of $0.83–$0.89 (consensus ~$0.86), a range that is close to Street expectations and suggests steady near-term performance. PR Newswire: Q1 guidance

Q1 guidance roughly in line — ATI gave Q1 2026 EPS guidance of $0.83–$0.89 (consensus ~$0.86), a range that is close to Street expectations and suggests steady near-term performance. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue essentially flat year-over-year — quarterly revenue was about $1.18B (flat y/y), so the beat was driven more by margin and mix than topline growth. Analysts note stable sales and segment EBITDA gains. Zacks: Earnings Surpass Estimates

Revenue essentially flat year-over-year — quarterly revenue was about $1.18B (flat y/y), so the beat was driven more by margin and mix than topline growth. Analysts note stable sales and segment EBITDA gains. Negative Sentiment: GAAP profit dynamics and revenue concentration — some coverage notes lower GAAP profit despite adjusted beats, and aerospace & defense now represents ~68% of Q4 sales, amplifying exposure to that end market. These are potential risk factors if aerospace demand slows. PR Newswire: Results & segment mix

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

