Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.20.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 3.0%

NYSE:MRK traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,444,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,049,555. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.31 and a 1 year high of $119.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.66 and a 200 day moving average of $92.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $296.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 44.54%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 302.3% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Merck & Co., Inc.

Here are the key news stories impacting Merck & Co., Inc. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus: Merck topped EPS and revenue estimates for Q4 2025, driven by continued strength in Keytruda and other newer products, supporting near-term cash flow and validating commercial execution. Q4 Results (BusinessWire)

Q4 results beat consensus: Merck topped EPS and revenue estimates for Q4 2025, driven by continued strength in Keytruda and other newer products, supporting near-term cash flow and validating commercial execution. Positive Sentiment: Management reiterates heavy investment in oncology and pipeline programs — management emphasized continued investment and M&A activity to replenish growth, which could support longer-term upside if pipeline readouts succeed. Oncology investments (Yahoo)

Management reiterates heavy investment in oncology and pipeline programs — management emphasized continued investment and M&A activity to replenish growth, which could support longer-term upside if pipeline readouts succeed. Neutral Sentiment: Index / fund positioning commentary: Coverage about Merck’s role in S&P 500 funds and general sector positioning is background context for flows but not an immediate catalyst. S&P positioning (Kalkine)

Index / fund positioning commentary: Coverage about Merck’s role in S&P 500 funds and general sector positioning is background context for flows but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: 2026 guidance disappoints: Merck set FY2026 EPS of $5.00–$5.15 and revenue of $65.5B–$67.0B, missing consensus (~$5.86 EPS, ~$67.5B rev). The below-consensus outlook is the primary driver of today’s downside pressure. Guidance miss (Zacks)

2026 guidance disappoints: Merck set FY2026 EPS of $5.00–$5.15 and revenue of $65.5B–$67.0B, missing consensus (~$5.86 EPS, ~$67.5B rev). The below-consensus outlook is the primary driver of today’s downside pressure. Negative Sentiment: Patent expirations and generic pressure: Management warned that loss of exclusivity (notably Januvia and others) will hit 2026 sales more than some analysts expected, increasing short-term downside risk. Patent risk (Reuters)

Patent expirations and generic pressure: Management warned that loss of exclusivity (notably Januvia and others) will hit 2026 sales more than some analysts expected, increasing short-term downside risk. Negative Sentiment: Slower near-term earnings growth as spending rises: Merck signaled slower earnings growth in 2026 as it spends on acquisitions and pipeline development — a drag on near-term margins and investor expectations. Spending and growth outlook (WSJ)

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. Its portfolio spans multiple therapeutic areas with a particular emphasis on oncology, vaccines and infectious disease, as well as therapies for metabolic and chronic conditions. Among its well-known products are the cancer immunotherapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and the human papillomavirus vaccine Gardasil; the company also markets a range of medicines and vaccines for veterinary use through Merck Animal Health.

Founded in the late 19th century as the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.