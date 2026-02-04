Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Upgraded to Buy at HSBC

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. HSBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENPH. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Loop Capital set a $31.00 price target on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.16.

ENPH stock traded up $14.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.32. 27,213,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,467,400. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $70.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 12.93%.The business had revenue of $343.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mandy Yang sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $198,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 68,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,260.87. This represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.69 per share, for a total transaction of $153,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,635,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,197,546.08. This represents a 0.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 29.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 91,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 38,982 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 384.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 71,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 56,818 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 215,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after buying an additional 68,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,246.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 158,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 147,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and raised Q1 revenue guide — ENPH reported Q4 EPS of $0.71 (above estimates) and revenue of $343.3M (slightly above consensus); management gave Q1 revenue guidance $270M–$300M vs. consensus ~$262M, which traders read as constructive near-term guidance. Company press release

Q4 beat and raised Q1 revenue guide — ENPH reported Q4 EPS of $0.71 (above estimates) and revenue of $343.3M (slightly above consensus); management gave Q1 revenue guidance $270M–$300M vs. consensus ~$262M, which traders read as constructive near-term guidance. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — TD Cowen raised its price target (to $40) and BMO set a $41 target while maintaining hold calls, reducing near-term sell-side uncertainty and giving buyers cover. Finviz (TD Cowen note) TipRanks (BMO note)

Analyst support — TD Cowen raised its price target (to $40) and BMO set a $41 target while maintaining hold calls, reducing near-term sell-side uncertainty and giving buyers cover. Positive Sentiment: Sector tailwind — Chinese PV names rallied on reports of SpaceX/Tesla staff visiting suppliers, lifting solar sentiment and helping Enphase as part of the solar/clean-energy group. CNBC

Sector tailwind — Chinese PV names rallied on reports of SpaceX/Tesla staff visiting suppliers, lifting solar sentiment and helping Enphase as part of the solar/clean-energy group. Neutral Sentiment: Longer-term product opportunity — Enphase continues to promote its bidirectional EV-charging platform and targets volume production in Q4 2026; this is a potential driver but farther out. Business Insider

Longer-term product opportunity — Enphase continues to promote its bidirectional EV-charging platform and targets volume production in Q4 2026; this is a potential driver but farther out. Negative Sentiment: Layoffs / cost cuts — Enphase announced cuts of roughly 160+ employees (~6% of workforce), signaling cost actions amid demand weakness; investors may view this as needed restructuring but also evidence of pressure. SolarPowerWorld PV Magazine

Layoffs / cost cuts — Enphase announced cuts of roughly 160+ employees (~6% of workforce), signaling cost actions amid demand weakness; investors may view this as needed restructuring but also evidence of pressure. Negative Sentiment: Revenue contraction — While Enphase beat estimates, quarterly revenue was down ~10% year-over-year and EPS declined vs. last year, leaving structural headwinds that some analysts highlight as reasons for cautious ratings. Zacks

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company that specializes in solar microinverters, energy storage systems and energy management software. Its core business centers on converting direct current (DC) power generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) power suitable for use in residential and commercial applications. By integrating hardware and software solutions, Enphase Energy aims to improve solar energy yield, enhance system reliability and provide real-time monitoring capabilities to its customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes its IQ Series microinverters, which attach to individual solar panels to optimize performance at the module level and reduce the impact of shading or system failures.

