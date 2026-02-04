Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target to $420.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $470.00 to $420.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 24.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on TYL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 9th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $660.00 price target on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.57.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 1.4%

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

TYL traded up $4.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $336.72. 272,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $320.23 and a 52-week high of $661.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $444.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.15.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.08, for a total transaction of $469,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,311.48. This represents a 7.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.73, for a total value of $229,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,091.56. The trade was a 13.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,605. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tyler Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 17.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $2,102,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 137.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 10.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Key Tyler Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tyler Technologies this week:

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler’s product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.