BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BTA)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0495 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BTA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,609. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.37. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $10.15.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE: BTA) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. Since its inception in December 2009, the trust has offered investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of long-term municipal securities, with the goal of delivering favorable risk-adjusted returns through a focus on tax-exempt income.
The trust’s investment strategy centers on purchasing investment-grade municipal bonds carrying longer maturities, which historically have offered higher yields compared with shorter-duration issues.
