WaFd, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

WaFd, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

WaFd has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. WaFd has a payout ratio of 35.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect WaFd to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

WaFd Stock Performance

WaFd stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.85. 140,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.96. WaFd has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.13.

WaFd Company Profile

WaFd ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). WaFd had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 17.45%.The firm had revenue of $188.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.36 million. As a group, research analysts predict that WaFd will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Washington Federal, Inc, doing business as WaFd Bank, is a publicly traded bank holding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. Through its subsidiary, WaFd Bank, the company provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, small-to-medium enterprises, and commercial clients. Established in 1917 as Ballard Savings & Loan in Seattle, the institution expanded over decades to serve customers across the Western United States under the Washington Federal name and has operated as a public company since the early 1980s.

WaFd Bank’s core offerings encompass deposit accounts such as checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit, alongside consumer and commercial lending products.

