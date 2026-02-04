FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. FOX had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

FOX Trading Down 3.6%

NASDAQ FOXA traded down $2.54 on Wednesday, hitting $67.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,166,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,127. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.67 and its 200 day moving average is $64.17. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.51. FOX has a 1-year low of $46.42 and a 1-year high of $76.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

FOX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 83.0%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.58%.

Insider Activity at FOX

Here are the key news stories impacting FOX this week:

In other news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 138,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $9,208,936.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 180,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,014,196.24. The trade was a 43.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 29,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $2,079,336.35. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 35,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,269.90. This trade represents a 45.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 437,050 shares of company stock worth $28,347,106 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FOX during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 205.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in FOX by 27.5% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on FOXA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on FOX from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on FOX from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. UBS Group set a $87.00 target price on FOX in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FOX from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.07.

About FOX

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA) is a U.S.-based media company focused on television broadcasting, cable news and sports programming, and digital distribution. The company was formed in 2019 as the successor to certain assets of 21st Century Fox after a transaction that transferred many film and television studio assets to The Walt Disney Company. Fox Corp’s operations center on the Fox Broadcasting network, a portfolio of local television stations, national news and business cable networks, and sports media properties.

Fox produces, acquires and distributes a range of live and recorded programming, including news, opinion and commentary, national and local sports telecasts, and general entertainment.

