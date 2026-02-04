Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $57.40, but opened at $65.96. Columbia Sportswear shares last traded at $66.0580, with a volume of 168,910 shares changing hands.

The textile maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Columbia Sportswear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.650 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.370 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings and revenue beat consensus (EPS $1.73 vs $1.22 est; revenue $1.07B vs $1.03B) — investors reacted to the upside surprise and higher-than-expected profitability. Read More.

Several research firms have recently commented on COLM. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,820,000 after acquiring an additional 28,269 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 208.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 114,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 64,046 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.17.

Columbia Sportswear Company develops, sources, markets and distributes a wide range of outdoor apparel, footwear and accessories designed for activities such as hiking, skiing, snowboarding and trail running. Its product portfolio includes weatherproof jackets and pants featuring proprietary technologies like Omni-Tech® waterproofing and Omni-Heat® thermal reflective lining, as well as activewear, footwear, hats, gloves and accessories under the Columbia® brand and complementary brands.

Founded in 1938 as the Columbia Hat Company in Portland, Oregon, the company initially focused on headwear before expanding into outerwear in the 1970s with the introduction of the Bugaboo® interchange jacket.

