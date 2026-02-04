BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MVF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.05. 240,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,933. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.86. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $7.37.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc (NYSE: MVF) is an actively managed, closed-end investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income tax, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities issued by U.S. states, territories, municipalities, agencies and authorities. By focusing on high-quality tax-exempt bonds, the fund aims to deliver a steady stream of federally tax-exempt distributions to its shareholders.

The fund’s portfolio typically includes bonds across a range of maturities and sectors, with an emphasis on intermediate to long-term durations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.