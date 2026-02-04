Credit Corp Group Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.32 (ASX:CCP)

Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 4th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 277.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.
Credit Corp Group Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89.
Credit Corp Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Corp Group
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- URGENT: Trump Just Triggered AI’s Biggest Disruption Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Corp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Corp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.