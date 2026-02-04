Barclays Lowers Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $40.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CMG. KeyCorp cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $38.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.97. The firm has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.99. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 45.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,565,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,348,000 after acquiring an additional 27,366 shares during the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,266.1% during the third quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. now owns 14,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 14,240 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 76.3% in the third quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 356,986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,333,000 after purchasing an additional 154,512 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,596,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $145,793,000 after buying an additional 171,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 287,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,096,000 after buying an additional 14,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

