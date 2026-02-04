Franklin Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Franklin Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th.

Franklin Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Franklin Financial Services Stock Down 1.5%

Franklin Financial Services stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.49. 11,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,631. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.79. Franklin Financial Services has a 52-week low of $32.39 and a 52-week high of $59.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $221.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of -0.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Franklin Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FRAF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 15.90%.The company had revenue of $23.31 million during the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Franklin Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Franklin Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile

Franklin Financial Services, Inc (NASDAQ: FRAF) is a U.S.?listed specialty finance company that makes and acquires secured loans, with a focus on asset-based lending and mortgage warehouse financing. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, FFS Investment Company, a Maryland corporation regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, Franklin Financial provides revolving lines of credit, term loans and other credit facilities secured primarily by residential and commercial mortgage loans, receivables and inventory.

