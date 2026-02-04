Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Raises Dividend to $1.40 Per Share

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.40 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This is a 3.7% increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35.

Prudential Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Prudential Financial has a payout ratio of 36.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Prudential Financial to earn $15.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

NYSE PRU traded down $4.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,287,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,793. The company has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $90.38 and a one year high of $119.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.84 and its 200-day moving average is $107.48.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.48 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 4.65%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Prudential raised its quarterly dividend to $1.40 (a 3.7% increase), implying an annualized yield ~5.2%; ex-dividend Feb 17 and payable Mar 12 — supportive for income investors and signals confidence in cash flow.

Prudential Financial, Inc, headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, is a diversified financial services company with roots dating to 1875. The firm provides a range of insurance, retirement and investment products aimed at helping individual and institutional clients manage risk, accumulate and protect wealth, and plan for retirement. Prudential’s long history in life insurance and related financial services has positioned it as a major participant in the U.S. insurance market and a provider of services to a broad client base.

Prudential’s core business activities include individual life insurance, annuities, retirement solutions and group insurance products for employers.

