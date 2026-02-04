American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.000-11.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 10.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.50.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $130.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.75 and a 200-day moving average of $135.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Financial Group has a 12-month low of $114.73 and a 12-month high of $150.02.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.47. American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. American Financial Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

In related news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $253,240.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,363. The trade was a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter worth $57,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 144.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 145.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the third quarter worth $218,000. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: AFG) is a diversified holding company primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. Through its flagship subsidiary, Great American Insurance Company, the firm underwrites a broad range of specialty insurance products for commercial and industrial clients, including inland marine, excess and surplus lines, executive liability, and environmental liability coverage. In addition, American Financial Group offers supplemental accident and health insurance and assumes reinsurance risks from other insurers, helping to diversify its underwriting portfolio.

The company traces its roots to 1946, when it was founded by Carl Lindner, Sr.

