BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE MQT opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 307.9% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 348,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 262,728 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 612,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after buying an additional 85,832 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 105,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 57,497 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the third quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 8.7% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 359,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 28,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II (NYSE: MQT) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with high current income exempt from federal income tax. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal obligations, including bonds, notes and other debt instruments issued by state and local governments across the United States. Its investment approach emphasizes high-credit-quality, tax-exempt securities aimed at preserving capital while delivering tax-advantaged income.

Managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors, a subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc, MQT leverages the firm’s experienced municipal bond team to conduct credit research, portfolio construction and risk management.

