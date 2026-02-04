CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Plans $0.00 Quarterly Dividend

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0025 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

CompoSecure Trading Up 2.1%

NASDAQ CMPO opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. CompoSecure has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $26.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.76.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure is a global provider of secure card and credential solutions, specializing in the design, manufacturing and personalization of payment cards, identification credentials and related services. The company develops a range of card products that include metal cards, composite cards and hybrid designs integrating advanced security features such as EMV chip technology, contactless interfaces and specialized surface treatments. CompoSecure’s offerings are tailored to the needs of banks, credit unions, fintech firms and government agencies seeking to differentiate their cards and enhance consumer engagement.

The company’s product portfolio extends beyond physical cards to encompass digital issuance and lifecycle management solutions.

