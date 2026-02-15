Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.35 Million Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52,179 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.3% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts point to secular trends (AI, advanced nodes, foundry expansion) as drivers for Lam’s long?term growth, supporting investor confidence in sustained demand for its etch and deposition tools. Analysts Cite Secular Trends For Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)’s Development

Analysts point to secular trends (AI, advanced nodes, foundry expansion) as drivers for Lam’s long?term growth, supporting investor confidence in sustained demand for its etch and deposition tools. Positive Sentiment: Lam announced leadership changes and new partnerships aimed at positioning the company for next?generation chip demand — a strategic move investors view as reinforcing execution and market share potential. Lam Research Reshapes Leadership And Partnerships For Next Generation Chip Demand

Lam announced leadership changes and new partnerships aimed at positioning the company for next?generation chip demand — a strategic move investors view as reinforcing execution and market share potential. Neutral Sentiment: Published analyses asking whether Lam has a long runway for growth provide deeper context (valuation vs. growth opportunities) but don’t introduce new company?specific catalysts. These pieces help frame investor debate rather than change fundamentals. Does Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Have a Long Runway for Growth?

Published analyses asking whether Lam has a long runway for growth provide deeper context (valuation vs. growth opportunities) but don’t introduce new company?specific catalysts. These pieces help frame investor debate rather than change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest reports show “0 shares” and NaN changes for early February — data that appears erroneous and is unlikely to be a meaningful market signal. Treat the short?interest items as noise until corrected data is released.

Short?interest reports show “0 shares” and NaN changes for early February — data that appears erroneous and is unlikely to be a meaningful market signal. Treat the short?interest items as noise until corrected data is released. Negative Sentiment: A headline reporting insider selling coincided with a short?term price dip; insider sales can weigh on sentiment even if they’re routine or non?indicative of company fundamentals. Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Price Down 1.2% on Insider Selling

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 253,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,235,848. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lam Research from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Lam Research from $170.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.88.

LRCX opened at $235.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $294.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.78. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $251.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 21.31%.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

