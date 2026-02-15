PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $772.87 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,257,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 270,458 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 1.90% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $772,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $516,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $108.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.39 and a 200-day moving average of $106.55. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.29 and a one year high of $108.38.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

