Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on March 1st

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, March 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th.

Wells Fargo & Company has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Wells Fargo & Company has a dividend payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company to earn $6.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

WFC opened at $92.99 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $58.42 and a 1 year high of $97.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $291.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $11.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

