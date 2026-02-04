BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE BNY opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $10.67.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE: BNY) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of tax-exempt current income. The trust primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal securities issued by the State of New York, the City of New York and various local authorities and public agencies within New York State.

The portfolio typically includes general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, pre-refunded municipal obligations and other fixed-income instruments that offer credit support through dedicated revenue streams or pledged taxing authority.

