AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.870-8.070 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AMETEK also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.850-1.900 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on AMETEK from $212.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on AMETEK from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $220.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.73.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AME

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $228.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $145.02 and a 12 month high of $233.17.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.070 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In related news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 88,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $17,282,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 348,955 shares in the company, valued at $68,531,272.45. This trade represents a 20.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total transaction of $1,309,859.40. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 22,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,885.80. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,088 shares of company stock worth $27,212,340. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

More AMETEK News

Here are the key news stories impacting AMETEK this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMETEK

(Get Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.