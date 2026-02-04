Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $800.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.47 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

Shares of VSH traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.24. 279,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,626. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vishay Intertechnology has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.69 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average is $15.71.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -70.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VSH shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Vishay Intertechnology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vishay Intertechnology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the third quarter worth about $182,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Revenue beat and demand pick-up — Q4 sales were $800.9M, above Street expectations, driven by industrial and AI-related power demand; revenue rose ~12% year-over-year and management noted orders at a three?year high. This supports near-term growth expectations. GlobeNewswire Release

Revenue beat and demand pick-up — Q4 sales were $800.9M, above Street expectations, driven by industrial and AI-related power demand; revenue rose ~12% year-over-year and management noted orders at a three?year high. This supports near-term growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Backlog/book-to-bill improvement — Q4 book-to-bill was 1.20 (semiconductors 1.27), backlog ~4.9 months, indicating better order visibility and potential upside to near-term revenue. Vishay Press Release / Slide Deck

Backlog/book-to-bill improvement — Q4 book-to-bill was 1.20 (semiconductors 1.27), backlog ~4.9 months, indicating better order visibility and potential upside to near-term revenue. Positive Sentiment: Management’s Q1 2026 outlook is constructive — revenue guide $800M–$830M and slightly higher gross margin (~19.9% ±50 bps), signaling confidence in demand and helping sentiment despite the EPS miss. Quiver / Release Summary

Management’s Q1 2026 outlook is constructive — revenue guide $800M–$830M and slightly higher gross margin (~19.9% ±50 bps), signaling confidence in demand and helping sentiment despite the EPS miss. Positive Sentiment: Product/news catalyst — Vishay launched 1200V SiC power modules aimed at EV and energy-efficiency markets, which could support higher-margin, growth-oriented sales over time. MSN: 1200V SiC Modules

Product/news catalyst — Vishay launched 1200V SiC power modules aimed at EV and energy-efficiency markets, which could support higher-margin, growth-oriented sales over time. Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials available — full press release, slide deck and conference call details were posted (useful for deeper analysis but neutral by itself). Slide Deck / Call

Investor materials available — full press release, slide deck and conference call details were posted (useful for deeper analysis but neutral by itself). Negative Sentiment: EPS miss and weak profitability — GAAP EPS of $0.01 missed the consensus of $0.02; the company still shows a negative net margin and a small net loss for the year, which tempers enthusiasm. Zacks: Q4 Earnings Miss

EPS miss and weak profitability — GAAP EPS of $0.01 missed the consensus of $0.02; the company still shows a negative net margin and a small net loss for the year, which tempers enthusiasm. Negative Sentiment: Margin pressure related to Newport and year?over?year gross margin decline — Q4 gross margin ~19.6% included ~130 bps headwind from Newport; gross margin declined YoY, a near-term risk to profit improvement. GlobeNewswire Release

Margin pressure related to Newport and year?over?year gross margin decline — Q4 gross margin ~19.6% included ~130 bps headwind from Newport; gross margin declined YoY, a near-term risk to profit improvement. Negative Sentiment: Analyst skepticism — at least one recent Wall Street note flagged an underperform view, which could limit upside until margins and consistent profitability improve. Quiver: Analyst Notes

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc is a global manufacturer of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, serving a wide range of industries including industrial, automotive, computing, consumer electronics, telecommunications, medical, and military/aerospace markets. The company’s portfolio encompasses resistors, capacitors, inductors, sensors, diodes, rectifiers, MOSFETs and a variety of integrated circuit solutions. Vishay’s components are used in power management, signal conditioning, circuit protection and sensing applications, supporting both standard and custom designs for original equipment manufacturers worldwide.

Originally founded in 1962 by Dr.

