Wedbush Issues Positive Forecast for Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock Price

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 161.85% from the stock’s previous close.

REPL has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright raised Replimune Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Replimune Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Replimune Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded Replimune Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Replimune Group Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of REPL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,814. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $569.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.73. Replimune Group has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $14.80.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Replimune Group news, insider Christopher Sarchi sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $47,392.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 123,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,100.80. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kapil Dhingra sold 3,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $32,957.60. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,625 shares of company stock worth $257,607. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Replimune Group by 3,638.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 7,569 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 248.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Replimune Group by 99.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on developing next?generation oncolytic immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s proprietary “RP” platform leverages genetically engineered herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) vectors armed with immunomodulatory payloads to selectively infect, replicate within and destroy cancer cells, while also stimulating systemic antitumor immune responses.

Replimune’s lead candidate, RP1, incorporates GM-CSF and a fusogenic protein to enhance both direct oncolysis and immune activation.

