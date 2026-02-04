PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Raised to $160.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Barclays from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 3.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PEP. Loop Capital set a $164.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.22.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $165.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $163.44. The company has a market cap of $225.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.47 and its 200 day moving average is $145.81.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.96 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $872,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 185,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Concord Asset Management LLC VA increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 29.4% in the second quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Family Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 11,217 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations and management reiterated FY26 guidance — EPS $2.26 vs. $2.24 est; revenue beat and organic growth acceleration. The print shows improving beverage trends that helped the quarter. CNBC: PepsiCo earnings beat

Q4 results beat expectations and management reiterated FY26 guidance — EPS $2.26 vs. $2.24 est; revenue beat and organic growth acceleration. The print shows improving beverage trends that helped the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Board authorized a $10 billion share repurchase (?4.7% of shares) and the company raised its dividend — a clear capital-return signal that typically supports the stock. RTT News: $10B buyback

Board authorized a $10 billion share repurchase (?4.7% of shares) and the company raised its dividend — a clear capital-return signal that typically supports the stock. Neutral Sentiment: PepsiCo is cutting suggested retail prices on marquee snack SKUs (Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos) by as much as ~15% to drive affordability and volume, rolling out ahead of the Super Bowl. This can boost demand but may compress snack margins until volumes recover. Business Insider: Price cuts on snacks

PepsiCo is cutting suggested retail prices on marquee snack SKUs (Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos) by as much as ~15% to drive affordability and volume, rolling out ahead of the Super Bowl. This can boost demand but may compress snack margins until volumes recover. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst positioning is mixed: TD Cowen kept a Hold with a $162 target, citing improving fundamentals but execution and valuation risks — indicating investor caution despite the operational progress. TipRanks: TD Cowen Hold

Analyst positioning is mixed: TD Cowen kept a Hold with a $162 target, citing improving fundamentals but execution and valuation risks — indicating investor caution despite the operational progress. Negative Sentiment: Some investors/analysts warn the rally is multiple expansion rather than a fundamental recovery — volumes remain weak, margins are under pressure, and planned price cuts trade margin certainty for a hoped-for volume rebound. At current forward multiples, upside depends on execution rather than valuation safety. Seeking Alpha: Rally risky / downgrade

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

