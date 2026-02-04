Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Announces Earnings Results

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. Valvoline had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 72.49%. The firm had revenue of $461.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $41.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.19.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $102,016.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,961.88. The trade was a 15.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lori Ann Flees bought 4,500 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.82 per share, for a total transaction of $138,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,808.94. This represents a 6.95% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners grew its position in Valvoline by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,537,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,328 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 47.5% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,610,000 after acquiring an additional 966,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Valvoline by 40.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,823,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,482,000 after purchasing an additional 524,681 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP grew its stake in Valvoline by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 993,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,670,000 after purchasing an additional 477,240 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,131,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,630,000 after purchasing an additional 392,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Valvoline from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.81.

Valvoline (NYSE: VVV) is a leading global producer and distributor of automotive and industrial lubricants. The company’s portfolio spans engine oils, gear oils, transmission fluids, greases, coolants and driveline products, all designed to help improve vehicle performance and longevity. Valvoline’s products are marketed under the Valvoline®, Valvoline NextGen® and Valvoline™ SynPower® brand names and are formulated to meet the stringent requirements of passenger cars, light trucks, heavy?duty vehicles and off?road applications.

In addition to its core lubricant business, Valvoline operates one of North America’s largest quick?lubricant service networks through Valvoline Instant Oil Change? (VIOC).

