Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 14.43%.The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Boston Scientific beat 2025 guidance — Q4 revenue of $5.286B (+15.9% reported), FY revenue of $20.074B (+19.9%), Q4 adjusted EPS $0.80 and FY adjusted EPS $3.06 (+22%), with free cash flow of $3.659B (?38%).

— Q4 revenue of $5.286B (+15.9% reported), FY revenue of $20.074B (+19.9%), Q4 adjusted EPS $0.80 and FY adjusted EPS $3.06 (+22%), with free cash flow of $3.659B (?38%). 2026 outlook guides to full-year organic growth of 10%–11%, adjusted EPS $3.43–$3.49 (12%–14% growth), and 50–75 bps of operating margin expansion, reaffirming the 2026–2028 long?range targets.

guides to full-year organic growth of 10%–11%, adjusted EPS $3.43–$3.49 (12%–14% growth), and 50–75 bps of operating margin expansion, reaffirming the 2026–2028 long?range targets. EP and Watchman are key growth drivers — EP organic growth was 35% in Q4 (73% FY) driven by PFA adoption (~70% of US AF cases), and Watchman grew 29% in Q4; the upcoming Champion trial data at ACC could materially expand Watchman’s indication if positive.

— EP organic growth was 35% in Q4 (73% FY) driven by PFA adoption (~70% of US AF cases), and Watchman grew 29% in Q4; the upcoming Champion trial data at ACC could materially expand Watchman’s indication if positive. Near?term operational headwinds include a product removal for certain Axios sizes and the discontinuation of Acclarent, which the company expects to create a ~150 bps drag on early?2026 growth and to depress Endo/Urology performance in H1.

Strategic M&A and healthy balance sheet — closed Nalu, announced Valencia and Penumbra deals to expand adjacencies, strong free cash flow and a 1.9x gross debt leverage ratio with major rating agencies affirming ratings.

Shares of BSX opened at $80.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.29. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $85.98 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The stock has a market cap of $118.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $136.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.26.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at $131,983,105.15. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $1,266,927.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,889.52. This trade represents a 34.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,105 shares of company stock worth $18,067,697. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,402,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,406,129,000 after acquiring an additional 128,188 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.5% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 11,981,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,158,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,830 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,799,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $956,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,383 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,719,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,051,000 after buying an additional 87,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,843,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,284,000 after buying an additional 1,706,494 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

