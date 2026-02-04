ATS (TSE:ATS) Announces Earnings Results

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of C$760.65 million for the quarter. ATS had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 5.25%.

ATS Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of TSE ATS opened at C$38.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -774.60 and a beta of 0.67. ATS has a 12 month low of C$29.81 and a 12 month high of C$44.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of ATS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of ATS from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of ATS from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ATS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.00.

ATS Company Profile

ATS Corp formerly, ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc is a Canada-based company that provides automation systems. The company designs and builds customized automated manufacturing and testing systems for customers, and provides pre- and post-automation services. The company’s products comprise conveyor systems, automated electrified monorails, tray handlers, laser systems, and other hardware and software products. The company also provides pre-automation solutions, including strategic direction and planning services, as well as aftermarket support.

