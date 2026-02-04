Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.30, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 15.48%.The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.47 earnings per share.

Carlisle closed FY2025 with strong cash generation and returns— $5.0B revenue, $19.40 adjusted EPS, ~ 25% ROIC, record free cash flow of $972M , $1.3B in share repurchases and a 49th consecutive dividend increase.

revenue, adjusted EPS, ~ ROIC, record free cash flow of , in share repurchases and a 49th consecutive dividend increase. 2026 guidance calls for low single-digit revenue growth, roughly 50 bps of adjusted EBITDA margin expansion, a plan to repurchase $1B of shares, and to maintain ~ 25% ROIC and >15% free cash flow margin.

of adjusted EBITDA margin expansion, a plan to repurchase of shares, and to maintain ~ ROIC and >15% free cash flow margin. Management highlighted CCM reroofing (?70% of CCM) as a resilient, non-discretionary growth driver—expecting low-to-mid single-digit reroofing growth driven by aging building stock, energy-efficiency demand, and labor constraints.

(?70% of CCM) as a resilient, non-discretionary growth driver—expecting low-to-mid single-digit reroofing growth driven by aging building stock, energy-efficiency demand, and labor constraints. Near-term headwinds persist—organic revenue declined 3% in Q4, CWT organic revenue was down 7%, adjusted EPS fell 13% YoY, and consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin contracted ~300 bps due to strategic investments and lower volumes.

Carlisle reaffirmed Vision 2030 (adj. EPS $40, >25% ROIC) and five strategic pillars—COS, Carlisle Experience, innovation (targeting 3% of sales R&D and 25% revenue from products ?5 years), disciplined M&A, and talent—while remaining selective on acquisitions amid elevated seller valuations.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $356.44 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $293.43 and a 12 month high of $435.92. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $336.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,054,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $346,777,000 after purchasing an additional 27,049 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 304,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,583,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 301,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,189,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 181,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,665,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 35.9% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 136,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,955,000 after buying an additional 36,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. William Blair began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.67.

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company’s operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

