Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF $FLLA Stock Holdings Boosted by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLA – Free Report) by 288.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,455 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 2.13% of Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLLA. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 14,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF by 49.6% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 107,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 35,608 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 68,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 12,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Shares of Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF stock opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $29.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.61. The company has a market capitalization of $65.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.90.

The Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF (FLLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Latin America RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Latin American equities. FLLA was launched on Oct 9, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

