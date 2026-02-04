Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Invests $2.14 Million in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF $ETHA

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 67,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the first quarter worth about $174,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $675,000.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF stock opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.55. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $36.80.

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

