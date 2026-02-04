Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Sells 8,470 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,470 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1,241.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $63,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

SGOV opened at $100.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.27 and a twelve month high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.