Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Sells 8,470 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,470 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1,241.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $63,000.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%
SGOV opened at $100.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.27 and a twelve month high of $100.74.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
