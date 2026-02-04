Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Phillip Securities upgraded the stock to a strong-buy rating. The company traded as high as $455.50 and last traded at $414.3080, with a volume of 2135385 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $414.88.
MU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.76.
- Positive Sentiment: Major expansion: Micron launched a planned $24 billion Singapore NAND megafab, a large-capex project that strengthens its NAND supply position and supports long-term revenue from AI and hyperscaler customers. Micron Technology (MU) Is Up 6.7% After Launching $24 Billion Singapore NAND Megafab Project
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness: Mizuho raised its price target to $480 and kept an outperform rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in Micron’s AI-driven demand trajectory. Mizuho Lifts Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)’s Price Target To $480, Maintains Outperform Rating
- Positive Sentiment: High-end demand thesis: Phillip Securities (coverage cited by outlets) has pushed price targets as high as $500 on HBM/AI memory demand and upgraded Micron to strong-buy, supporting the bullish narrative. Micron Technology upgrade reported on Zacks
- Positive Sentiment: Customer signals: Apple’s commentary on memory constraints was interpreted as favorable for suppliers like Micron, reinforcing expectations for continued strong memory purchases by large OEMs. Apple CEO Tim Cook Just Gave Great News to Micron Investors
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst moves: Some outlets reported a price-target bump to $356.87 — an increase but still below current levels — which is a mixed signal about near-term upside. Micron Technology (MU) price target increased by 11.59% to 356.87
- Negative Sentiment: Profit-taking and options activity: After a rapid run (shares more than doubled from November lows), classic profit-taking and unusual options flows are driving near-term selling pressure. Micron stock sinks after big rally: why profit-taking is hitting now
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation caution: Commentary from analysts and investors warns that many AI tailwinds may already be priced in, creating risk of pullbacks if growth or margin beats slow. Micron: Tailwinds Priced In
- Negative Sentiment: Near-term dip explanations: Coverage summarizing yesterday’s decline points to the combination of profit-taking and the market digesting heavy capex commitments, which is pressuring the stock today. Why Micron (MU) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
Institutional Trading of Micron Technology
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 625.7% in the fourth quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. now owns 58,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,907,000 after acquiring an additional 50,733 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Income Insurance Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.
Micron Technology Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $472.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $309.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.78.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.Micron Technology’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Micron Technology Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.37%.
Micron Technology Company Profile
Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.
Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.
