Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Phillip Securities upgraded the stock to a strong-buy rating. The company traded as high as $455.50 and last traded at $414.3080, with a volume of 2135385 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $414.88.

MU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.76.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Insider Buying and Selling

Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total value of $10,410,657.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 323,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,495,965.44. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Teyin M. Liu acquired 7,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $337.50 per share, with a total value of $2,639,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,744,625. The trade was a 43.23% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and have sold 61,123 shares valued at $19,547,151. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 625.7% in the fourth quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. now owns 58,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,907,000 after acquiring an additional 50,733 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Income Insurance Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $472.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $309.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.Micron Technology’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.37%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.