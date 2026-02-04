Short Interest in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX) Rises By 22.5%

L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,494,763 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the December 31st total of 2,851,769 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,143,655 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,143,655 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on LHX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.57.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LHX

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 14,171 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.05, for a total value of $4,266,179.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 144,426 shares in the company, valued at $43,479,447.30. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 3.3%

LHX opened at $351.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.02. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $193.09 and a fifty-two week high of $369.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $310.91 and its 200 day moving average is $292.90.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 7.35%.The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.27%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company’s offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.