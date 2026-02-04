Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 114,417 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,486,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,417 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.86% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $1,850,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Base Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Base Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

QQQM opened at $253.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.71. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $262.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.323 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

